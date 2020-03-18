Aldi Baby Event Confirmed From 12th April 2020 Creates Huge Excitement

It has been confirmed that the Aldi Baby Event will begin for online orders from Sunday the 12th April 2020 and in-store Monday 13th April 2020. The news of this huge event has created huge amounts of excitement across social media pages.

We can imagine to see plenty of great baby products at bargain prices within The baby & Toddler event. The event is sure to give you the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials for your little one.

The Event has created huge amounts of excitement on the popular social page; Money Saver Online. The news of the event created over 1.6 thousand comments of excitement.